Commissioner Rubio proposes $540M plan from Portland Clean Energy Fund

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A major announcement for the future of Portland. Commissioner Carmen Rubio presented a proposal for how hundreds of millions of dollars in in extra funding will be available over the next five years.

The projects proposed will be used toward climate investments and would impact Portlanders across the city. The projects highlighted range from building and repairing green affordable housing to funding tree maintenance and replacement, as well as investing in city infrastructure.

“PCEF is the first climate initiative led by communities of color in Oregon,” Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio said.

Rubio proposed a spending plan of hundreds of millions of dollars on Wednesday.

“I’m excited to propose $540 million in additional climate investments in response to news of unanticipated revenue from the Portland Clean Energy Benefits Fund (PCEF),” Rubio said.

Bureau of Planning and Sustainability Director, Donnie Oliveira, said the additional revenue comes from a business tax.

“We were projecting five-year forecasts,” Donnie Oliveira, Director of Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) Director, said. “A one-of-a-kind climate tax essentially. A charge on businesses that have grossed revenues over a billion dollars, that did more than $500K of business in the city. So, anybody that fits in that parameter, pays a one percent tax.”

Now, city leaders said there’s opportunity to fund more projects that fit the climate investment plan criteria, and highlighted some priorities.

“We now have the opportunity to shift the responsibility for planting and maintenance of our 240,000 street trees away from homeowners and businesses to the city,” Rubio said.

“Focusing on housing production and making sure those investments are really as green as they can be,” Oliveira said.

Portlanders said they are glad to see projects on the list that will impact their very own communities.

“Plant the trees and make it look beautiful and whatever you do, keep the affordable housing going,” Jacob Smith, a Portlander, said.

“I think that’s a good idea because in the future it’s going to be more efficient,” Nicolas Bautista, a Portlander, said.

Next, the proposed funding plan will be presented to the PCEF committee in January. Then, they will make recommendations to the city council for approval.

