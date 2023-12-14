Drizzly at times Thursday, dry again Friday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a pretty nice but mostly cloudy day with high temperatures topping out in the low to mid 50s.

A weak front swinging through late tonight/early tomorrow morning will bring some light, drizzly showers to some areas mainly west of the Cascades. Rain totals will be very light, we’re talking a few hundredths of an inch. Most of the light showers will be in the morning, but it’ll be a very gray day tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 40s.

A ridge of high pressure will build back in through the weekend, bringing us very pleasant and dry weather-- crisp mornings and mild afternoons with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. It’ll be gusty from time to time, especially if you’re near the Gorge.

A low pressure system sitting off the California coast will start to trek north as it falls apart Monday and Tuesday, which might send in some weak showers and additional cloud cover. Then we’re back to dry and partly cloudy next Wednesday.

Nothing wet or particularly cold is on the way, so ski resorts will continue to struggle to keep snow on the slopes.

