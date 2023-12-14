Around the House NW
Gresham man has truck stolen at gunpoint

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:33 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for people to keep an eye out for a truck stolen at gunpoint early Thursday.

According to officers, police responded just before 5 a.m. to the 100 block of Northeast 192 Avenue.

The owner of the truck told police he left his truck running briefly as he ran inside to grab something from his house. When he came back out, he found the suspect sitting in the driver’s seat with a gun pointed at him.

The suspect then drove off.

Police are asking people to keep an eye out for a red Chevrolet S10 pickup with Oregon license plates WZZ567.

If anyone sees the truck, you’re asked to call 911 and not approach the vehicle.

