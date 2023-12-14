Hillsboro police arrest 5 in retail theft blitz; 1 caught with $850 in baby formula

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - As retail theft surges across the country, agencies in the Portland metro area are working to crack down on the problem.

On Wednesday night, Hillsboro police conducted what they called a retail theft blitz. Officers set up at several locations around Tanasbourne watching and waiting for potential shoplifters.

“We are working with local retailers that have partnered with us,” said Officer Jim Ruiz. “We are very thankful for those partnerships that we have in the community. We have loss prevention and officers teaming up, they are in constant communication with us to know when something is happening in one of the stores so our officers that are staged in the area can respond and hopefully apprehend those suspects.”

Working with loss prevention officers in the stores, eyes were everywhere inside and outside the businesses.

One of those arrested was a man who walked out of Marshalls without paying for several items. He was found hiding in the dumpster area behind other businesses. Officers corned him and took him into custody.

“As soon as he gave me his name, I immediately knew who he was,” Officer Jim Ruiz said. “Someone I currently have probable cause to arrest for a previous theft. He returned having some warrants for his arrest for theft as well. So he is on his way to jail.”

Another arrest resulted in recovering over $850 in baby formula according to Hillsboro Police.

“Suspects will come in, try to identify high-value items, be it Lego sets, electronics, baby formula, sometimes even laundry detergent,” Ruiz said. “A lot of the items you are seeing more and more locked up in a lot of stores. Then those items are obviously sold at some point for a variety of reasons: whether it be strictly financial reasons or in an effort to support some type of illicit drug habit, unfortunately.”

Back in the police unit, loss prevention officers relayed information that someone was walking out of REI at The Streets of Tanasbourne with stolen items. Officers found the man and took him into custody.

While officers were searching him and his bag, they discovered the man was also wearing an allegedly stolen item with the tag still on from another store.

“They were able to follow the individual, who they actually recognized from thefts from the Portland REI,” Ruiz said. “We were able to locate him, find him with the stolen property, he’s been arrested and he is on his way to jail.”

Loss prevention officers and law enforcement both said they see many repeat offenders and not just in Hillsboro.

Police said they see people travel to shoplift at several locations in the metro area.

Hillsboro Police say five arrests were made Wednesday night. Three of the five arrested had outstanding warrants for their arrest; one of which had seven warrants for their arrest in Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties.

Ruiz said Hillsboro Police will continue to do these types of operations in the future.

“It’s not uncommon to hear from community members that they themselves see retail thefts occur as they are entering or exiting a local store,” said Ruiz. “We want to let the community know that we hear them loud and clear.”

