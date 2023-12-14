Around the House NW
Hillsboro Police conduct retail theft blitz Wednesday night

As retail theft surges across the country, agencies in the Portland metro area are working to crack down on the problem.
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:15 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday night, Hillsboro Police conducted what they called a retail theft blitz. Officers set up at several locations around Tanasbourne watching and waiting for potential shoplifters.

Working with loss prevention officers in the stores, eyes were everywhere inside and outside the businesses. One of those arrested was a man who walked out of Marshalls without paying for several items. He was found hiding in the dumpster area behind other businesses. Officers corned him and took him into custody.

See Also: 4 arrested in Beaverton retail theft operation

“As soon as he gave me his name, I immediately knew who he was,” Officer Jim Ruiz said. “Someone I currently have probably cause to arrest for a previous theft. He returned having some warrants for his arrest for theft as well. So he is on his way to jail.”

Loss prevention officers and law enforcement both tell us they see many repeat offenders and not just in Hillsboro. We’re told many people officers come into contact with concerning retail theft are known to travel to allegedly shoplift at several locations in the metro area.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

