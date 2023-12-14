Jesuit High School packs food boxes for nearly 400 families

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the past 55 years, addressing hunger in the community has been a top priority for Jesuit High School, and this year is no different.

On Wednesday, students gathered in the cafeteria to pack boxes with cans, jars, and dried goods they collected from friends, family, and neighbors over the past two weeks.

Mary Pearl Haney has participated in the food drive for all four years of high school and says she used the ‘door hanger’ method this year to collect donations.

“You leave a bag and a note on your neighbor’s doors,” she said. “I collected eight bags myself, but I know my classmates have collected anything from two bags to ten.”

The tradition started at the school in 1969, and that year, 40 families received food bags.

This year, the school is serving 385 families from Cornelius to Gresham, who have been pre-selected through Lifeworks NW, St. Vincent de Paul at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, and several Beaverton elementary schools.

“Food insecurity is a real problem in our local community, in our state, and in our country,” said Emily Schmidt, the Associate Director of the high school’s Arrupe Center, which runs the food drive. “I think people are aware that that’s an ongoing problem and an increasing problem since COVID.”

At the Oregon Food Bank community briefing Wednesday, President Susannah Morgan said hunger is at historic levels in our region.

”SnowCap, one of our great partners in Gresham, told us that they served 257 households in one day last month, more than they’ve ever served in 56 years of service,” Morgan said. “We are at a hundred-year mark for hunger.”

Schmidt said student involvement is an important element in making them feel connected to the people they are serving.

“I think it really helps our kids get into the spirit of Christmas, maybe from a less consumerism side of things,” Schmidt said. “Not just wanting gifts and buying gifts, but thinking of people who are in need this time of year. ”

Students hope their push against local hunger will inspire others to do the same, and remind families that there is hope.

”I hope that it gives them a bit of a break and some relief from the hardships that they’re facing and that they know that people love them and care about them enough to collect food and put so much heart into making these food boxes for them,” Haney said.

The alumni of Jesuit High School will be hosting their own food drive from December 18-23, and they will partner with Lincoln High School and the University of Portland to deliver 3,200 food boxes to families in our area.

