Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Man dies after being shot inside SE Portland apartment

Police on scene of deadly shooting in the Centennial neighborhood
Police on scene of deadly shooting in the Centennial neighborhood(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:51 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Centennial neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of someone shot in an apartment in the 16500 block of Southeast Bush Street. Officers arrived and found a man injured.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

SEE ALSO: Suspect in historic Multnomah Co. fentanyl bust back in custody after being released

The suspect or suspects left the scene before officers arrived, according to police. No arrests have been made and a description of the suspect(s) has not been released.

Southeast Bush Street was closed between Southeast 165th Avenue and Southeast 166th Avenue during the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0449 or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433. Please reference case number 23-321878.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New security robot patrols Downtown Portland, protects mural
Security robot will patrol part of downtown Portland
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
At least 18 bomb threat hoaxes sent to various locations around Oregon
At least 18 bomb threat hoaxes sent to various locations around Oregon
5 arrested in child luring sting
5 arrested in Clackamas County child luring sting
Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023
Man receives 7-year prison sentence for date rape in Vancouver

Latest News

A man who investigators are linking to the biggest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history...
Suspect in historic Multnomah Co. fentanyl bust back in custody after being released
KPTV File Image
Suspect in historic Multnomah Co. fentanyl bust back in custody after being released
Vancouver businesses experiencing vandalism
Vancouver businesses hit with vandalism, destruction
Portland's new climate change investment plan
Commissioner Rubio proposes $540M plan from Portland Clean Energy Fund