Man dies after being shot inside SE Portland apartment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Centennial neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of someone shot in an apartment in the 16500 block of Southeast Bush Street. Officers arrived and found a man injured.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before officers arrived, according to police. No arrests have been made and a description of the suspect(s) has not been released.

Southeast Bush Street was closed between Southeast 165th Avenue and Southeast 166th Avenue during the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0449 or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433. Please reference case number 23-321878.

