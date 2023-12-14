Man receives 7-year prison sentence for date rape in Vancouver

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man will spend at least seven years behind bars after being convicted of raping a woman while on a date in Vancouver.

On Wednesday, Erin Hastay was emotional while she spoke in court. Afterwards, she said the event changed the course of her life and now that Michael Bortolini has been sentenced, she wants to live a normal life without being afraid.

Bortolini, 51, was found guilty of second-degree rape by a jury in October.

“Relief, I guess. I still don’t believe that he’ll be locked up for that many years, but I know he won’t hurt anyone else,” said Hastay.

Court documents say on the evening of Aug. 27th, 2021 Hastay, and Bortolini met on a dating website and decided to meet for drinks in Vancouver before picking up dinner and going to his home after midnight.

Documents say at one point Hastay felt uncomfortable and tried to leave. That’s when Hastay said Bortolini sexually assaulted her after she refused his advances several times. Hastay left the home, called 911, and rushed to the hospital.

“That night I wanted to move, I wanted to scream, but his body weight was on top of me and I wasn’t able to do anything, but just put my head down in the mattress and cry. I froze,” said Hastay in court.

Hastay says over the last two years, she’s had panic attacks and nightmares.

“I can’t even go into the grocery store or a gas station. I’m paranoid that I am going to run into him,” she said.

Bortolini also addressed the court on Wednesday.

“I have no ill will towards Ms. Hastay,” he said. “I don’t have anger in my heart.”

Bortolini had no criminal history before this case.

As for Hastay, she says this year, she looks forward to spending Christmas with her family and moving on with her life.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.