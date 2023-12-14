Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Man receives 7-year prison sentence for date rape in Vancouver

A man will spend at least seven years behind bars after being convicted of raping a woman while on a date in Vancouver.
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:22 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man will spend at least seven years behind bars after being convicted of raping a woman while on a date in Vancouver.

On Wednesday, Erin Hastay was emotional while she spoke in court. Afterwards, she said the event changed the course of her life and now that Michael Bortolini has been sentenced, she wants to live a normal life without being afraid.

Bortolini, 51, was found guilty of second-degree rape by a jury in October.

“Relief, I guess. I still don’t believe that he’ll be locked up for that many years, but I know he won’t hurt anyone else,” said Hastay.

Court documents say on the evening of Aug. 27th, 2021 Hastay, and Bortolini met on a dating website and decided to meet for drinks in Vancouver before picking up dinner and going to his home after midnight.

Documents say at one point Hastay felt uncomfortable and tried to leave. That’s when Hastay said Bortolini sexually assaulted her after she refused his advances several times. Hastay left the home, called 911, and rushed to the hospital.

“That night I wanted to move, I wanted to scream, but his body weight was on top of me and I wasn’t able to do anything, but just put my head down in the mattress and cry. I froze,” said Hastay in court.

Hastay says over the last two years, she’s had panic attacks and nightmares.

“I can’t even go into the grocery store or a gas station. I’m paranoid that I am going to run into him,” she said.

Bortolini also addressed the court on Wednesday.

“I have no ill will towards Ms. Hastay,” he said. “I don’t have anger in my heart.”

Bortolini had no criminal history before this case.

As for Hastay, she says this year, she looks forward to spending Christmas with her family and moving on with her life.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 arrested in child luring sting
5 arrested in Clackamas County child luring sting
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
4 arrested in Beaverton retail theft operation.
4 arrested in Beaverton retail theft operation
New security robot patrols Downtown Portland, protects mural
Security robot will patrol part of downtown Portland

Latest News

A man will spend at least seven years behind bars after being convicted of raping a woman...
Man receives 7 year prison sentence for date rape in Vancouver
Jesuit High School packs food boxes for nearly 400 families
Jesuit High School packs food boxes for nearly 400 families
For the past 55 years, addressing hunger in the community has been a top priority for Jesuit...
Jesuit High School packs food boxes for nearly 400 families
Portland’s historic Thompson Elk Fountain is one step closer to making its return
Portland’s historic Thompson Elk Fountain is one step closer to making its return
The Portland City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday that brings the historic Thompson...
Portland’s historic Thompson Elk Fountain is one step closer to making its return