OSP: 42lbs of meth, loaded gun found during traffic stop on I-5

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Drugs and a loaded firearm were found during a traffic stop in Linn County earlier this week, according to Oregon State Police.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 5, just south of Highway 34. OSP says the troopers spoke with the driver and got approval to search the vehicle.

During the search, OSP says the trooper found and seized 42 pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of heroin, a small amount of cocaine, and a loaded pistol.

The driver, identified as Allan Alexis Medina, of Puyallup, Wash., was arrested for several crimes related to the bust.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

