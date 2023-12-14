Portland’s historic Thompson Elk Fountain is one step closer to making its return

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday that brings the historic Thompson Elk Fountain one step closer to its return.

Under the ordinance, the council directed the Portland Water Bureau to start the process of finding a contractor to build the base of the iconic Elk Statue. The ordinance was also amended to an emergency ordinance so the water bureau could get to work right away.

Jessica Green, Interim Director of the Portland Parks Foundation, is one of six organizations helping plan the statue’s return. She said Wednesday was an exciting moment to get the historic landmark back on Southwest Main Street in Downtown Portland.

“I think what you saw in council today is the enthusiasm city-wide for this project to move forward,” Green said.

Green was part of Wednesday’s presentation to the city council. No designs are final but at an allocated budget of $1.5 million, the goal is to have the fountain be earthquake-ready and graffiti-proof.

There are also plans to have water features back with pumps that will reuse the water to help save the city thousands of dollars.

“It will not be interactive it will be a decorative fountain,” Green said. “But we will have water circulating in the fountain as it was back in the day.”

The Thompson Elk Fountain was donated by former Portland Mayor David Thompson in the early 1900s. As the founder of the Oregon Humane Society, Thompson wanted to pay respect to the wildfire that once inhabited the city.

The water fountain was used as a drinking source for working animals in the early 20th century as well.

“Over time it’s become an icon of the city,” Green said.

Over the years it has also become a gathering point for protesters.

In 2020, the statue was damaged by protesters who set campfires in the empty fountain during the night. It was removed that year and has been sitting in a warehouse ever since.

With the city council’s approval to find a contractor, Portland’s second oldest piece of public art will soon be making its return, hopefully by the end of next year.

“I think with a moment like this when there are a lot of struggles with downtown, being able to all rally together, different bureaus, community organizations, and advocates, around something about nature, about animals, and about society together in downtown, is a really important moment for downtown and Portland itself,” Green said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.