Protesters blocking Burnside Bridge; Call for Gaza ceasefire

Protestors on the Burnside Bridge
Protestors on the Burnside Bridge(Jewish Voice for Peace)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Proteststers appear to have blocked access to Burnside Bridge through downtown Portland Thursday afternoon.

A PBOT traffic cam facing east on West Burnside at Second Avenue shows several people and cars parked across the road with a sign that appears to read “Ceasefire Now.”

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., FOX 12 received a news release claiming to be from the protesters and written by Julia Fritz-Endres.

The email says the protesters are a collation of Jewish people and allies who are will be holding a Hanukkah ceremony and light a 12-foot-tall menorah on the Burnside Bridge while blocking traffic.

They said the protest is calling for a “permanent ceasefire” in Gaza.

“This action is in coordination with Jewish Voice for Peace and other Jewish-led groups forming bridge blockades today in at least 8 other major U.S. cities, on the 8th night of Hanukkah,” the release said.

Portland police said they are aware of a protest on the bridge and are “monitoring the situation.”

A FOX 12 crew is heading to the scene and this story will be updated as more details are available.

