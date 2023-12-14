Protesters blocking Burnside Bridge; Call for Gaza ceasefire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Proteststers appear to have blocked access to Burnside Bridge through downtown Portland Thursday afternoon.

A PBOT traffic cam facing east on West Burnside at Second Avenue shows several people and cars parked across the road with a sign that appears to read “Ceasefire Now.”

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., FOX 12 received a news release claiming to be from the protesters and written by Julia Fritz-Endres.

The email says the protesters are a collation of Jewish people and allies who are will be holding a Hanukkah ceremony and light a 12-foot-tall menorah on the Burnside Bridge while blocking traffic.

They said the protest is calling for a “permanent ceasefire” in Gaza.

“This action is in coordination with Jewish Voice for Peace and other Jewish-led groups forming bridge blockades today in at least 8 other major U.S. cities, on the 8th night of Hanukkah,” the release said.

Portland police said they are aware of a protest on the bridge and are “monitoring the situation.”

NOW: hundreds of protesters are occupying Burnside Bridge in Portland during rush hour to demand #GazaCeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/qVxaRPwrtR — Abby Martin (@AbbyMartin) December 14, 2023

BREAKING: Portland Jews are taking over the Burnside Bridge with a giant menorah to rekindle their commitment to a liberated Palestine.@jvp_pdx joins hundreds fighting for Palestinian freedom as they shut down 8 bridges for 8 nights of Hanukkah to demand a permanent ceasefire! pic.twitter.com/CZghlaMWAL — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) December 14, 2023

#Portland - Avoid Burnside Bridge…. Looks like a large group of people on the Old Town side #burnsidebridge #portlandoregon #closedbridge pic.twitter.com/3O4erMmJaz — Blake Joerger (Blake in Portland) (@blakeagent) December 14, 2023

