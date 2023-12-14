Students plant trees alongside Portland’s Urban Forestry team

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Franciscan Montessori Earth School students in Southeast Portland got a lesson in making Portland greener Wednesday.

“It’s been super fun helping all the little kids, teaching them how to plant trees and making the campus a better spot,” Eighth grader Jasper Trehearne said.

The young trees they planted, like the students planting them, will grow alongside each other on the school’s campus.

“My hope would be to come back and see a grove of trees because that’s what we’re trying to plant,” Eighth grader Bea Trexler-Mitas said.

See Also: Vehicle of interest in deadly Vancouver hit-and-run identified

30 trees were planted around the school’s 10 acres as a part of the City of Portland’s free Learning Landscapes program. The Urban Forestry team works with students to plant the trees and teaches them about their importance.

A lesson that Garden Specialist Marc Boucher-Colbert said is critical for future generations.

“I told the middle school students the other day it’s like, you guys are citizens and that’s not a role we often think of ourselves in, but this is a way to make an impact on your whole city,” Boucher-Colbert said.

As temperatures get hotter every year, this future tree cover will be a relief for students in Southeast Portland, an area where people are more vulnerable during heatwaves.

“We have planting priorities based on neighborhoods that have less canopy and that have had higher temperatures when we’re having heat waves,” Allison O’Sullivan, community tree planting specialist with Urban Forestry, said. “But really, it’s a free program that Urban Forestry offers, and the great thing is we’re not just planting the trees, we also ensure they get watered, weeded and mulched for their first three years.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.