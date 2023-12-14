Suspect in historic Multnomah Co. fentanyl bust back in custody after being released

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who investigators are linking to the biggest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history is back in custody.

Luis Funez, 23, was one of three people arrested last week during the historic bust.

In Portland, police seized more than 52 pounds of fentanyl powder that could be used to make 11 million doses. In Oregon City, police seized more than 8,000 fentanyl pills.

Funez was released the day of his arrest. Court officials say that’s because he was booked on a previous warrant and he was eligible to be released on those charges.

When he did not appear in court for his arraignment, police issued a warrant for his arraignment.

On Wednesday, just after 5:30 p.m., Funez was arrested by the Dangerous Drug Team during a traffic stop in the area of Southeast 174th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.

Funez has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail and is being held in custody on arrest warrants with multiple charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

