Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Suspect in historic Multnomah Co. fentanyl bust back in custody after being released

A man who investigators are linking to the biggest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history is back in custody.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:18 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who investigators are linking to the biggest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history is back in custody.

Luis Funez, 23, was one of three people arrested last week during the historic bust.

RELATED: Over 50lbs of fentanyl seized in largest fentanyl bust by MCSO

In Portland, police seized more than 52 pounds of fentanyl powder that could be used to make 11 million doses. In Oregon City, police seized more than 8,000 fentanyl pills.

Funez was released the day of his arrest. Court officials say that’s because he was booked on a previous warrant and he was eligible to be released on those charges.

When he did not appear in court for his arraignment, police issued a warrant for his arraignment.

On Wednesday, just after 5:30 p.m., Funez was arrested by the Dangerous Drug Team during a traffic stop in the area of Southeast 174th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.

SEE ALSO: Man receives 7-year prison sentence for date rape in Vancouver

Funez has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail and is being held in custody on arrest warrants with multiple charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New security robot patrols Downtown Portland, protects mural
Security robot will patrol part of downtown Portland
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
At least 18 bomb threat hoaxes sent to various locations around Oregon
At least 18 bomb threat hoaxes sent to various locations around Oregon
5 arrested in child luring sting
5 arrested in Clackamas County child luring sting
Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023
Man receives 7-year prison sentence for date rape in Vancouver

Latest News

Police on scene of deadly shooting in the Centennial neighborhood
Man dies after being shot inside SE Portland apartment
A man who investigators are linking to the biggest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history...
Suspect in historic Multnomah Co. fentanyl bust back in custody after being released
Vancouver businesses experiencing vandalism
Vancouver businesses hit with vandalism, destruction
Portland's new climate change investment plan
Commissioner Rubio proposes $540M plan from Portland Clean Energy Fund