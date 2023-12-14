Suspect in Vancouver drive-by shootings arrested.

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department says a suspect in two drive-by shootings has been taken into custody.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Daniel Cruz-Martinez was taken into custody by the Vancouver Police Department Crime Reduction Unit, with the assistance of SW SWAT.

According to Vancouver P.D., Cruz-Martinez is a suspect in two drive-by shootings on Dec. 7.

During a search, officers recovered rifles and a shotgun, along with other associated evidence were located.

Cruz-Martinez was booked into the Clark County Jail for three counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Assault II, two counts of Drive-By Shooting, Malicious Mischief II, and Harassment.

