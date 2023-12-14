Around the House NW
University of Oregon’s Powers-Johnson earns all-American status

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) and offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) go to cover...
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) and offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) go to cover the ball after Nix lost it during the second half of the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game against Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. The play was ruled a dead ball after review. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:41 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - University of Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson has become the fifth player in the college’s football program to earn a unanimous all-American status.

Powers-Johnson is the program’s first unanimous all-American since Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2021. Other unanimous all-Americans include LaMichael James in 200, Marcus Mariota in 2014 and Penei Sewell in 2019.

The all-American status follows Powers-Johnson becoming the first Duck and the first Pac-12 player ever to win the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s most outstanding center.

Powers-Johnson led all FBS centers in pass-blocking grade (91.3), run-blocking grade (85.2) and overall grade (84.6).

