University of Oregon’s Powers-Johnson earns all-American status

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - University of Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson has become the fifth player in the college’s football program to earn a unanimous all-American status.

Powers-Johnson is the program’s first unanimous all-American since Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2021. Other unanimous all-Americans include LaMichael James in 200, Marcus Mariota in 2014 and Penei Sewell in 2019.

SEE ALSO: ‘Elevating’ life, the game with Parkrose head basketball coach

The all-American status follows Powers-Johnson becoming the first Duck and the first Pac-12 player ever to win the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s most outstanding center.

Powers-Johnson led all FBS centers in pass-blocking grade (91.3), run-blocking grade (85.2) and overall grade (84.6).

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.