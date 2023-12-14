Vancouver businesses hit with vandalism, destruction

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police in Vancouver are investigating after several businesses were targeted by vandals. Officers believe the crimes could be connected.

Based on reports, it appeared some of the damage happened either the night of Dec. 2, or early in the morning Dec. 3.

The Vancouver Community Library was among one of the targets, and because of how the damage looked, workers inside the library believed the suspects might have used a bat or a rock.

Tak Kendrick, with Fort of Vancouver Regional Library, said they saw a “couple of spots of impact on the window. It didn’t go through multiple panes, just the first pane.”

Kendrick said staff left Saturday night, and returned Sunday to find the damage. He believed it is the first time the library’s been targeted by vandals.

“We’ll be watching it,” he said. “Hopefully it’s just a onetime incident.”

Police reported several businesses were hit within a short timeframe, which Kendrick said he heard about too.

“We’ve been hearing about this happening at several other locations in the downtown area,” Kendrick explained, “some of the other businesses have been impacted for sure.”

Kendrick mentioned that he believed Bleu Door Bakery may have been vandalized twice recently, which is a business many called a “staple.”

“We are more concerned that we’re hearing about it from others, and we want to be mindful of our businesses in the neighborhood as well as ourselves too,” Kendrick said.

Police said the suspect(s) also hit Paul’s Restaurant in the downtown area, and Bettyrose’s Chocolate and Coffee.

Police said there are no suspects in custody, which is something Kendrick hopes changes.

“It certainly would be good to know something like this isn’t going to happen again,” he said.

Police said they are continuing to investigate each incident.

