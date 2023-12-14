Around the House NW
Vancouver's first Salt & Straw sets opening date

Salt and Straw CEO considering moving headquarters, says ‘I can’t go on like this.'
Salt and Straw CEO considering moving headquarters, says 'I can't go on like this.'
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:55 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Salt & Straw has set an opening date for its first shop in Vancouver.

The new shop on the Vancouver Waterfront will open Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. with multiple events scheduled throughout the day.

  • 11 a.m. doors open
  • 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. free hot chocolate courtesy of partner Cloudforest
  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. special appearance from Oswald the Clark College Mascot
  • 6 to 9 p.m. live music

While the first shop in Vancouver, this will be Salt & Straw’s fourth in Washington.

“It’s a wonderful gathering space, and we feel incredibly lucky to be a part of it,” said Salt & Straw co-founder and CEO Kim Malek. “Washington is near and dear to our hearts, and we are beyond excited for our continued growth in the area. Thank you to our Pacific Northwest Community for their continued support, without which none of this would be possible.”

The new shop is located at 740 Waterfront Way in Vancouver and will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

