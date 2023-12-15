Around the House NW
3 missing from Vancouver found in Las Vegas hotel

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department says a missing woman and her two children were found in a Las Vegas hotel room, more than two months after disappearing.

Amanda Folston, 30, and her two kids, a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old, were last seen on Oct. 7 in the area of East Vancouver, according to police.

The three were announced as missing in November, however, police did not acknowledge why so much time had passed before the public was made aware.

On the evening of Dec. 14, Vancouver P.D. learned Folston was at a hotel in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police soon took Folston into custody for a custodial interference warrant.

Both children were unharmed and will be reunited with their father, according to officers.

The department adds the investigation does not point to any additional crime aside from the violation of the court order.

