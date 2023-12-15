Business leaders say sports have growing impact on Portland Metro

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Business leaders with the Portland Metro Chamber gathered Thursday to discuss the economic impact of sports and recreation and how to enhance it in the Portland metro area, Bend, and Eugene.

Gathered leaders said Oregon has become a global epicenter for athletic and outdoor recreation, with both Nike and Columbia Sportswear headquartered in Portland.

Representatives for Portland, the Trail Blazers, Thorns and Timbers said one of their main goals is to increase tourism, which can include hosting more local and national events.

Natalie King, senior vice president of communications and public affairs with the Portland Trail Blazers said Rip City Remix coming to Portland is a prime example of growing the sports economy and has brought in hundreds of jobs.

“We’ve got $5 tickets for kids,” King said. “We’ve got really incredible partnerships with small businesses in North Portland.”

The Blazers and Moda Center is home to many concerts and events.

In 2030, it will host the NCAA Women’s Final Four and hope to host the NBA All-Star game.

“It’s an extended weekend of events from the celebrity game to the slam dunk contest, and these events are such positive ways to inject money into our local bars, restaurants, hotels,” King said.

With inflation across the country, the costs of tickets, food, and souvenirs can sometimes price customers out of certain events but King said that won’t happen at Blazers games anytime soon.

“We do a lot with local nonprofits to make sure that we’re giving free tickets to people who may not normally have access to games,” King said.

The Portland Metro Chamber says along with the Convention Center, one of their main venues is the 53-acre Expo Center. It recently hosted the National Cornhole Competition televised on ESPN.

Marrisa Madrigal, COO of Metro, said looking into the future, they want to create an even larger tourism magnet.

“We start looking at the whole spectrum of the venues that we have,” Madrigal said. “Which venues are better for which segments of the sports tourism market and then we will try to intentionally go after those events. We need to look at it as an ecosystem. What part does each venue play? How do we maximize the benefit of each venue and the attraction of each venue and just go for it.”

One of the things still on the to-do list for the Portland Metro Chamber is closing the deal to get a WNBA team to Portland, which they say would be a monumental move toward creating an even brighter future.

