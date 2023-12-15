Case of DEA agent accused of killing Salem woman to be held in federal court

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - It’s almost been nine months since 53-year-old Marganne Allen was biking in Salem, something she did rain or shine, when she was hit and killed by a car.

“I know the wheels of justice turn slowly but this seems like a pretty cut and dry case,” Allen Family friend, Michael Baird, said.

Neighbors near the scene shared surveillance video of the crash, and the moments leading up to it, with FOX 12 Investigates.

On March 28, a black truck is seen speeding through the neighborhood at different angles and in one video, you can see when the truck runs a stop sign. Just out of frame, the truck hits Allen, killing her.

Salem Police was the initial agency leading the investigation, stating that DEA Agent Samuel Landis was allegedly driving that truck and was on duty. Documents say Landis was surveilling someone that day who was a suspected fentanyl dealer.

It wasn’t until August that a grand jury indicted Landis with criminally negligent homicide and he was arraigned about a month later.

On Oct. 16, Landis’ defense team filed a notice of removal of state criminal prosecution. U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane ordered the removal of the case into federal court December 12. Now, Landis’ case will be heard in a federal court in Eugene, which is something the Marion County District Attorney’s Office objected to.

The notice filed by his attorneys said “Because he was acting in his official capacity, and intends to raise a defense that his actions were necessary and proper, he is entitled to have his case heard in federal court,” He is requesting a jury trial.

In a press release sent by Marion County DA Paige Clarkson’s office, they note that federal law quote “provides law enforcement officers with potential criminal defense of immunity from prosecution, a defense that doesn’t exist under Oregon State Law.”

Michael Baird is a family friend and former Oregon State Trooper who said he doesn’t understand the defense.

“My thoughts were, they wanted to get it out of the area and into a different jury pool because of possible public sentiment,” Baird said. “This case was followed closely in Marion County by a lot of people. Marganne was well-known in the area, she was a state employee, a lot of people knew her.”

Allen was a mother of two who Baird said was well liked. He said this notice of removal is only going to prolong this heartbreaking process for Allen’s family.

“I want justice for the family and I want someone to be held responsible for this,” Baird said.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office has requested that the Oregon Department of Justice review the removal order and consider an appeal.

