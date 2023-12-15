Damien Martinez reinstated by Oregon State, will play in Sun Bowl

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State running back Damien Martinez, 19, will play in the Sun Bowl versus Notre Dame on Dec. 29 after the school canceled his suspension on Friday.

Martinez, one of the best players on the team this season, was suspended from the team on Nov. 30 after he was arrested for suspicion of DUII.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes said, “Due to the District Attorney’s decision not to file charges for DUII or similar offenses against Damien Martinez, he will be allowed to participate in the upcoming bowl game.”

FOX 12 has reached out to the Benton County district attorney’s office for a statement but had not heard back by the time of publication.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

