Fire damages 11 salvage cars at N Portland auto wreck lot

A fire at an auto wreck lot damaged 11 salvage vehicles in north Portland Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A fire at an auto wreck lot damaged 11 salvage vehicles in north Portland Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded around 1:15 a.m. to the lot on North Columbia Boulevard.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames and no one was hurt.

Officials said the cause of the fire appeared to be accidental but did not say exactly what they think started it.

