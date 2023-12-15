Around the House NW
Fmr. Commissioner Steve Novick announces bid for Portland City Council

Portland City Hall.
Portland City Hall.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:26 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Former Portland City commissioner Steve Novick has announced his intention to run for Portland City Council. Novick was previously a City Commissioner from 2013 to 2017.

The announcement came from Novick’s campaign Friday.

“It’s been a rough few years in Portland, but we can’t give up on our city,” the former commissioner said in a release. “I’ll work like a dog to help bring Portland back.”Top of Form

District 3, which will cover the area west of I-205 in Southeast Portland, will form as Portland transitions to a new government structure. The 12-person City Council focuses on setting policy and approving budgets.

After his first term as a City Commissioner, Novick ran for re-election, losing to Chloe Eudaly.

After the loss, Novick took a position as an attorney for the Oregon Department of Justice.

