GOP goes up against Secretary of State over Measure 113 walkout

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Five Oregon State Senators appeared in the Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday to challenge a decision from Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade, which would prevent them from running in the 2024 election after a walkout earlier this year.

In August, Griffin-Valade made the decision to implement Measure 113, passed last November, which limits running privileges for lawmakers who accrue 10 unexcused absences in a term.

Her decision came after a 43-day walkout last spring from 10 Republican Senators. The walkout followed as several bills, including those that would allow people under 15 to receive abortions without parental consent and expand gender-affirming care in the state, were being proposed.

In court on Thursday, both sides argued the wording of a single sentence in the measure, which states that lawmakers will be disqualified from holding office “for the term following the election after the member’s current term is completed” if they have 10 unexcused absences.

The Secretary of State and the Oregon Department of Justice held that the wording refers to the term right AFTER the term in which the lawmaker is currently serving.

But the Republicans pushing back say that since elections are held before the end of a term, they should get the chance to run in the next term before they would lose that privilege in the FOLLOWING election- in this case, 2028.

Senator Tim Knopp is one of the Republicans pushing back against the State, and he believes voters who thought the measure referred to the VERY next term were misled.

“I think they all broke down ultimately under questioning,” he said of the Department of Justice’s arguments on Thursday. “I don’t think the State really has much of a leg to stand on here, because the Secretary of State through the DOJ is interpreting this measure to mean something that it doesn’t say, and so how does the court make it mean something that it doesn’t say? And all they can say is well, the voters intended it, but that’s not what the language actually says, and that’s what goes in the constitution.”

The State’s arguments focused on the intent of the voters, saying voters believed the measure DID refer to the very next term, and this means those lawmakers should be banned from running in 2024.

“This is obviously an issue that is important to the voters of Oregon and to the legislative assembly,” said Dustin Buehler, the Attorney in Charge of Civil Appeals with the Oregon Department of Justice. “So we’re very appreciative that the court will issue a decision as soon as it can, given how important this matter is for Oregon voters.”

Six of the senators who walked out have terms that would expire at the start of 2025. They believe there is no question that they should get a chance to extend their time in office.

“The Secretary of State has banned members of the legislature from running in the ‘24 election, when in fact that is not what this measure actually says,” Knopp said. “I know the unions and special interest want it to mean something different, but that’s not the language that was passed.”

The court is expected to reach a ruling before the March 12th deadline to file for office.

