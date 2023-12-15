Around the House NW
Labor Board accuses Starbucks of ‘union busting,’ including 3 in Portland

The National Labor Relations Board is demanding Starbucks reopen 23 stores that it closed last year, including three in Portland.
By Mia Villanueva
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:11 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The National Labor Relations Board is demanding Starbucks reopen 23 stores that it closed last year, including three in Portland. The board is claiming Starbucks shut down those 23 stores as part of a union-busting effort.

Starbucks responded in a blog post, denying those allegations.

According to the coffee chain, those stores closed because of safety issues, including rampant crime.

Starbucks adds it was recovering from challenges created by the pandemic at the same time union campaigns began.

We are hearing from one Starbucks employee who says he worked to unionize Starbucks staff a location in Los Angeles.

He claims he was forced out of his job because of it.

“This is just like we were already going on a rocket ship, and this is just adding way more fuel, right? So we’re winning stores. We’re winning stores almost every day.”

Three of the stores the board is demanding be reopened are in Portland:

  • 401 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204
  • 10112 NE Halsey St, Portland, OR 97220
  • 1102 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR 97209

Starbucks says the stores on Morrison and Halsey were not union shops to begin with. Starbucks did just announce starting next year; employees will get at least a 3% raise.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

