Mainly sunny weekend, breezy at times

Staying dry until Monday afternoon
By Camila Orti
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Wind-sheltered areas saw a chillier start this morning, with temperatures around freezing for Hillsboro and Forest Grove. As expected, we’re seeing mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s this afternoon. It has been windy for the far east side, with gusts around 60 MPH at Crown Point.

Mainly sunny and warm weather continues this weekend. Tomorrow should be really beautiful as the east wind should also die down quite a bit. Some of us might wake up to patchy fog.

A weak system comes through late Monday/early Tuesday, which will bring us light showers. Some models are indicating all of Tuesday will be drippy, while others have the showers tapering off in the afternoon. We are confident dry weather returns on Wednesday, with our next shower chance arriving late on Friday.

Besides the weak system from time to time, long-range models are still pointing to mild and mainly dry weather through the weekend before Christmas.

