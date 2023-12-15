GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - A manhunt is underway for a Grants Pass murder suspect considered ‘armed and extremely dangerous.’

According to investigators, police responded Nov. 21 to an apartment in the 1400 block of Rogue River Highway. After entering, police found a victim shot and another severely beaten. The victim of the shooting, identified as Katherine Crago, died at the scene.

Following extensive investigations and forensic analysis, investigators say three of the four involved suspects have been taken into custody.

The following three have been charged:

Sasha Marie Moe

Rick Eric Braton Lester

Michael Fay Woodruff

All three have been lodged at the Josephine County Jail on charges of 2nd Degree Murder, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and 2nd Degree Assault.

Despite the three breakthroughs in arrests, suspect 48-year-old Kelly Lynn Mason remains on the run. Mason is described as a white man, 5′11″ tall, weighing roughly 200 lbs. Police say he has a bald, brown eyes and numerous tattoos. He was last seen driving a white Honda Accord 2-door with Oregon license 378PCG.

Anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police. Investigators add specifically to not approach Mason as he’s believed to be armed and is considered extremely dangerous.

Manhunt underway for ‘extremely dangerous’ Grants Pass murder suspect. (Grants Pass Police Department)

