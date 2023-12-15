Meet the Lightning: First season for new semi-pro indoor soccer club in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - While Portland may be referred to as “Soccer City, USA,” the game also has a new semi-pro club north of the Columbia River.

Lightning strikes even when the practice clock winds late into the night.

“Past midnight, go to sleep for a few hours, wake up, go to work,” said goalie David Rodriguez.

The Vancouver Lightning are the new semi-pro soccer club about the 6-on-6 game play that is off the wall any time of day.

“Semi-pro is a bit heavy, some of them are very nervous,” said head coach Abraham Selim.

Relaxed in knowing they are gifted turf time at Clark County Indoor Sports Center, the Lightning storm in as the newest of nine clubs in the Western Indoor Soccer League, which is in its ninth year of operation.

“We are in here for the long run, you know. I think our goal is to be able to establish a club that not only gives back to the community but is able to represent for the community,” said Luis Santamaria, Lightning captain.

Santamaria is a Hudson’s Bay High School alum who assisted in building the Lightning vision.

“Commitment and mostly being disciplined and being true to yourself because if you really want to do something, you are going to make time,” he said. “There are not enough hours in the day to do everything you want to do so you have to make the hours to do what you want to do.”

Head Coach Selim played pro in Germany.

“They all come in, they give it 100% after a long day at work. It’s the love of the game,” he said.

Got to love it like Longview’s Omar Gomez who arrives on the pitch from his gig at a construction site.

“Your IQ has to be a little bit higher, and you have to think more ahead, like 3-4 plays ahead in order to actually get in position because it is so quick, you get burned one time you are out-numbered already so the counter-attack are a lot more fast-paced,” Gomez said.

While Gomez punches the clock, Lightning teammate Matthew Alcaraz-Luna has class in session as a sophomore at Evergreen High School.

“I just got in blank-minded, not gonna lie. I just play my game, I try not to stay nervous. I just go out there and do what I can,” Alcaraz-Luna said.

From age 15 to 36, goalie Rodriguez is living his best life. The San Diego transplant is rooted in a joy for health as a personal trainer after losing 100 pounds to refuel his admiration for the beautiful game.

“For me, personally, it is kind of continuing the path of the complete turnaround of the trajectory of my life and being as healthy and fit as I possibly can,” he said.

While the wins will come, the victory for this passion project is furthering a journey in a sport and carving out potential pathways to the pros.

“Some of them are natural footballers but football, this a tool {points to feet}, football is played, soccer is played {points to head} with this so what we’re trying to give them is trying to strengthen this mentality, strengthen their ability and give them that team atmosphere so they can operate together but of course that’s a process that takes, you know, you have to have patience,” Selim said.

If you want to catch the Lightning at the Clark County Indoor Sports Center, it’s community night this Saturday with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Kids 17 and under who wear their own clubs kit will get in free. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

