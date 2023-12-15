Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people

FILE - Cantaloupes are displayed for sale in Virginia on Saturday, July 28, 2017.
FILE - Cantaloupes are displayed for sale in Virginia on Saturday, July 28, 2017.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:11 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Health Department on Friday ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed five people in Canada and three in the United States.

The department did not name the company involved, but Canada’s Public Health Agency linked the outbreak to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.

Mexico did not say what violations were found at the plant in the northern border state of Sonora, and said testing was being done to find the source of the contamination.

Inspectors took samples of water and swiped surfaces at the plant to look for traces of salmonella bacteria.

Since October, at least 230 people in the U.S. and 129 in Canada have been sickened in this outbreak.

The cantaloupes implicated in this outbreak include two brands, Malichita and Rudy, that are grown in the Sonora area.

The fruit was imported by Sofia Produce LLC, of Nogales, Arizona, which does business as TruFresh, and Pacific Trellis Fruit LLC, of Los Angeles. So far, more than 36,000 boxes or cases of cantaloupe have been recalled.

Health officials are warning consumers, retailers and restaurants not to buy, eat or serve cantaloupe if they don’t know the source.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of deadly shooting in the Centennial neighborhood
Man dies after being shot inside SE Portland apartment
Protesters light menorah on Portland’s Burnside Bridge, call for Gaza ceasefire
Protesters light menorah on Portland’s Burnside Bridge, call for Gaza ceasefire
Hillsboro police arrest 5 in retail theft blitz; 1 caught with $850 in baby formula
Hillsboro police arrest 5 in retail theft blitz; 1 caught with $850 in baby formula
Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023
Man receives 7-year prison sentence for date rape in Vancouver
KPTV File Image
Suspect in historic Multnomah Co. fentanyl bust back in custody after being released

Latest News

A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
Former Mississippi House candidate charged after Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol
FILE - In this photo illuminated by an off-camera flash, a tarp covers a portion of a homeless...
US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses
Manhunt underway for ‘extremely dangerous’ Grants Pass murder suspect.
Manhunt underway for ‘extremely dangerous’ Grants Pass murder suspect
Portland police chase helicopter view
Portland police announce looser restrictions on starting car chases