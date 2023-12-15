Multnomah Co. commissioner proposes new ambulance staffing model to fix slow response times

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County commissioner is working to fix slow ambulance response times, but she was told fixing the problem could take months.

Right now, it is required that there be two paramedics per ambulance along with an EMT. That requirement combined with an already existing staffing shortage is what AMR is citing for the slow response times.

So to fix the issue, Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran is proposing that only one paramedic be required per ambulance.

“I would rather have one EMT and one paramedic one minute sooner any day than wait that extra minute for two paramedics to get there, one of whom is going to drive me to the hospital,” said Commissioner Meieran. “As an ER doctor for my family, that’s what I would want.”

Commissioner Meieran, who is also an emergency room doctor, says she see’s firsthand the results of ambulances not responding to a scene soon enough, and says at times it can be a life or death situation.

That’s why she’s proposing the local AMR chapter get rid of the rule requiring two paramedics per ambulance, a requirement that only exists in Multnomah County.

At Thursday night’s meeting, Meieran expressed a lot of frustration over the current policy, especially when she was told trying to change that policy wouldn’t happen overnight.

“Everyone has been coming forward for literally months and the research could have been done in that interim time,” Meieran said “We are just literally seeming to take as long as humanly possible to make excuses and not allow action to happen.”

This comes after already slow emergency services prompted the county to fine AMR over $500,000 last month.

Commissioner Meieran, who brought up the issue Thursday night, says she plans to put in a formal request to the EMS administrator, which she has almost finalized.

