Nice, dry weekend ahead

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Thursday’s weather system was so weak that we only saw .01″ of rain in Portland, barely enough to wet the streets this morning. As that weak warm front shifts north into Washington tonight, skies clear allowing a few spots of fog to form.

The next three days will be dry, and relatively warm for mid-December. Abundant sunshine, breezy easterly wind, and a warm atmosphere overhead should allow temperatures to top out in the low-mid 50s each day. Yes, a dry and mild December weekend is on tap.

Other than a weak system bringing light rain at times later Monday and Tuesday, we’ll stay dry next week. We’ll be seeing a split in the Pacific jet stream that sends most storm action into California or well north into Canada next week.

There’s not only no sign of a cool/snowy pattern in the lowlands, but little or no snow falls in the Cascades for the next week.

