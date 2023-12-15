Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Nice, dry weekend ahead

Mainly sunny skies and gusty east wind at times through Sunday
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Thursday’s weather system was so weak that we only saw .01″ of rain in Portland, barely enough to wet the streets this morning.  As that weak warm front shifts north into Washington tonight, skies clear allowing a few spots of fog to form.

The next three days will be dry, and relatively warm for mid-December.  Abundant sunshine, breezy easterly wind, and a warm atmosphere overhead should allow temperatures to top out in the low-mid 50s each day.  Yes, a dry and mild December weekend is on tap.

Other than a weak system bringing light rain at times later Monday and Tuesday, we’ll stay dry next week. We’ll be seeing a split in the Pacific jet stream that sends most storm action into California or well north into Canada next week.

There’s not only no sign of a cool/snowy pattern in the lowlands, but little or no snow falls in the Cascades for the next week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New security robot patrols Downtown Portland, protects mural
Security robot will patrol part of downtown Portland
Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023
Man receives 7-year prison sentence for date rape in Vancouver
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
At least 18 bomb threat hoaxes sent to various locations around Oregon
At least 18 bomb threat hoaxes sent to various locations around Oregon
5 arrested in child luring sting
5 arrested in Clackamas County child luring sting

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, December 14, 2023.
First Alert Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/14)
7-day forecast
Cloudy with occasional showers and drizzle
Here's your evening weather forecast for Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
First Alert Wednesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (12/13)
7 day
Drizzly at times Thursday, dry again Friday