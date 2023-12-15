Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Patchy morning fog, mostly sunny afternoon

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Friday, December 15, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:09 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Friday everyone! We are seeing some areas of fog this morning, then mostly sunny for most of the day, high 52 degrees. The weekend continues to bring lots of sunshine with gusty winds on the east side and above average afternoon highs in the mid 50s. With the clear skies at night, we will watch the temperatures drop to the mid 30s. The only rain chances we have over the next week is Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Highs Monday and Tuesday in the upper 40s to around 50. Back to dry weather Wednesday and Thursday with a high of 52. By the way Thursday evening winter officially starts.

