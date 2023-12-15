Around the House NW
Pet knocks over candle, sparking house fire in Milwaukie

A home in Milwaukie was damaged by a fire Thursday night.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:21 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A home in Milwaukie was damaged by a fire Thursday night.

Clackamas Fire posted on Facebook just after 8:30 p.m. about a house fire on Brookside Drive in Milwaukie. Clackamas Fire and Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to the incident.

Officials say the fire started when a family pet knocked over some holiday candles. Thankfully, no people or pets were injured.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and stopped it from spreading throughout the home.

No other details about the fire were released.

