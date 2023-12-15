Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Portland police announce looser restrictions on starting car chases

Portland police chase helicopter view
Portland police chase helicopter view(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau on Friday announced that they would be loosening their restrictions for officers to start car chases.

The change in policy goes into effect 30 days from Friday.

In 2017, PPB implemented a policy change that tightened their regulations on when officers could start car chases. The policy prevented officers from starting a chase except under a couple of specific circumstances, like when the officer suspected the driver or a passenger had committed a felony or when the drivers behavior displayed a clear threat to public safety.

In a statement sent to reporters on Friday, PPB argued that since then they have seen an increase in people fleeing from traffic stops and driving dangerously, even when they aren’t being chased.

Police offered a recent example, where a driver sped away from officers at an attempted stop and kept speeding, often driving on the wrong side of the road, for miles despite the fact that no one was chasing them.

“In cases like this, policy restrictions have impeded officers’ efforts to quickly intervene and end the suspect’s dangerous driving behavior,” wrote PPB. “Some vehicle eludes have ended with serious injury crashes and even fatalities, including a deadly crash in June involving robbery suspect eluding a Gresham Police stop. The driver continued recklessly driving despite no police chasing him and caused a crash that killed a Portland woman.”

PPB also claimed that people have “repeatedly told officers that they are aware of PPB policy and they are more likely to try to elude thinking their chances of escape are higher in Portland than other jurisdictions.”

New policy

The new policy announced by PPB says that it creates a new set of factors for police supervisors to consider before authorizing a car chase (that falls outside of the normal suspected felony or posing clear risk to public safety).

It also creates a new set of safety standards that must be considered before and during a car chase by officers and their supervisors.

Police are scheduled to host a news conference at 3 p.m. on Friday to reveal even more details. That will be streamed live anywhere you watch FOX 12 Oregon. Including kptv.com/live.

Read the entire PPB news release here.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of deadly shooting in the Centennial neighborhood
Man dies after being shot inside SE Portland apartment
Protesters light menorah on Portland’s Burnside Bridge, call for Gaza ceasefire
Protesters light menorah on Portland’s Burnside Bridge, call for Gaza ceasefire
Hillsboro police arrest 5 in retail theft blitz; 1 caught with $850 in baby formula
Hillsboro police arrest 5 in retail theft blitz; 1 caught with $850 in baby formula
Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023
Man receives 7-year prison sentence for date rape in Vancouver
KPTV File Image
Suspect in historic Multnomah Co. fentanyl bust back in custody after being released

Latest News

Manhunt underway for ‘extremely dangerous’ Grants Pass murder suspect.
Manhunt underway for ‘extremely dangerous’ Grants Pass murder suspect
KPTV file image
3 missing from Vancouver found in Las Vegas hotel
A Multnomah County commissioner is working to fix slow ambulance response times, but she was...
Multnomah Co. commissioner proposes new ambulance staffing model to fix slow response times
Portland City Hall.
Fmr. Commissioner Steve Novick announces bid for Portland City Council