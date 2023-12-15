Portland police announce looser restrictions on starting car chases

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau on Friday announced that they would be loosening their restrictions for officers to start car chases.

The change in policy goes into effect 30 days from Friday.

In 2017, PPB implemented a policy change that tightened their regulations on when officers could start car chases. The policy prevented officers from starting a chase except under a couple of specific circumstances, like when the officer suspected the driver or a passenger had committed a felony or when the drivers behavior displayed a clear threat to public safety.

In a statement sent to reporters on Friday, PPB argued that since then they have seen an increase in people fleeing from traffic stops and driving dangerously, even when they aren’t being chased.

Police offered a recent example, where a driver sped away from officers at an attempted stop and kept speeding, often driving on the wrong side of the road, for miles despite the fact that no one was chasing them.

“In cases like this, policy restrictions have impeded officers’ efforts to quickly intervene and end the suspect’s dangerous driving behavior,” wrote PPB. “Some vehicle eludes have ended with serious injury crashes and even fatalities, including a deadly crash in June involving robbery suspect eluding a Gresham Police stop. The driver continued recklessly driving despite no police chasing him and caused a crash that killed a Portland woman.”

PPB also claimed that people have “repeatedly told officers that they are aware of PPB policy and they are more likely to try to elude thinking their chances of escape are higher in Portland than other jurisdictions.”

New policy

The new policy announced by PPB says that it creates a new set of factors for police supervisors to consider before authorizing a car chase (that falls outside of the normal suspected felony or posing clear risk to public safety).

It also creates a new set of safety standards that must be considered before and during a car chase by officers and their supervisors.

Police are scheduled to host a news conference at 3 p.m. on Friday to reveal even more details. That will be streamed live anywhere you watch FOX 12 Oregon. Including kptv.com/live.

