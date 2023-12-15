Trail Blazers play ‘Green Game’ against Utah in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After dropping four close games in a row, the Portland Trail Blazers were back in town to tip off a five-game home stretch in the next seven days.

Thursday night at the Moda Center was the Blazer’s ‘Green Game’ against the Utah Jazz to blaze a trail for a greener future on our planet.

Brittany Saulsbury, the sustainability operations manager in the Rose Quarter, says every night is ‘Green Game.’

“The Green Game is designed to really bring sustainability and that invisible work we do behind the scenes to the forefront, to our fans, to show what we are doing to help impact the community and run the arena as one of the more sustainable arenas in the country,” Saulsbury said.

Oohos are edible liquid bubbles made by Notpla. A London-born company out to eliminate the need for single-use plastic. Making packaging disappear as the popable pods are made from seaweed.

“It bursts in your mouth kind of like a cherry tomato and it pretty much dissolves, you can chew the seaweed a little bit, but you don’t taste it at all,” Saulsbury said.

These Oohos were filled with Gatorade, marking the first North American professional sports venue to give the Ooho a shot.

A sustainable future is something the Trail Blazers are leaning into with their Rip City Reuse program - don’t trash, don’t recycle but reuse those beer, wine and cocktail cups with an assist from the Rose City-rooted company, Bold Reuse.

“We have officially eliminated 100,000 single-use cups since we started this in October, since we launched Rip City Reuse.”

