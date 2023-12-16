Calm weather for the rest of the weekend

We are starting our day cooler than yesterday. Temperatures are between 5 to 7 degrees cooler this morning. We are not expecting this trend to carry through today. Highs will be very similar today and tomorrow in the low to mid-50s, with a gusty east wind at times. Highs will cool a few degrees starting Monday and be in the upper 40s to low 50s through the week. Overnight temperatures will be above the average of 36 all week. It will mainly be in the low 40s once we start our Monday.

The next chance for showers returns on Monday night and continues through Tuesday morning. It will be dry for a day or two, with a chance for showers showing up again on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.