GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - A man suspected of murder was shot and killed by officers after a manhunt in Grants Pass Friday, according to the Oregon State Police.

Just after noon, officers from the Oregon State Police, Grants Pass Police Department and Josephine County Sheriff’s Office found 48-year-old Kelly Lynn Mason in a car near Grants Pass and chased him.

‘Extremely dangerous’ man wanted in Grants Pass for murder shot, killed by police (Oregon State Police)

Mason had been the focus of a search all Friday, with officers warning that he was considered “armed and dangerous.”

According to investigators, on Nov. 21, police responded to an apartment in the 1400 block of Rogue River Highway. After entering, police found a victim shot and another severely beaten. The victim of the shooting, identified as Katherine Crago, died at the scene.

Following extensive investigations and forensic analysis, investigators say three of the four involved suspects have been taken into custody.

The following three have been charged:

Sasha Marie Moe

Rick Eric Braton Lester

Michael Fay Woodruff

All three have been lodged at the Josephine County Jail on charges of 2nd Degree Murder, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and 2nd Degree Assault.

A fourth suspect, Mason, was not found at that time.

Shortly before noon Friday, police asked people to watch out for Mason, who was described as a white man, 5′11″ tall, weighing roughly 200 lbs. Police said he was bald with brown eyes and numerous tattoos. He was last seen driving a white Honda Accord 2-door with Oregon license 378PCG.

After Mason was spotted in a car a short time later on Friday, he led police on a chase that ended at Highway 199 and Allen Creek Road.

OSP did not say how the shooting started, but did say that “during the course of the incident, law enforcement officers from all three agencies discharged their duty weapons.”

Mason was declared dead at the scene, and one officer was injured. That officer is expected to recover.

All involved officers have been placed on leave and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Manhunt underway for ‘extremely dangerous’ Grants Pass murder suspect. (Grants Pass Police Department)

