Fire damages Forest Grove McMenamins storage building

FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) - The McMenamins Grand Lodge storage fire did not damage the main hotel, the Forest Grove Fire Department said.

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, firefighters were called out to the McMenamins Grand Lodge at 3505 Pacific Avenue in Forest Grove. Emergency services got several calls reporting a fire in the back of the property in a storage building.

When crews arrived on scene, the storage building was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished around 15 minutes later, though firefighters spent an hour working on hot spots.

No one was injured during the fire. When the fire was noticed, Grand Lodge employees evacuated the hotel and restaurant guests out of the main building as a precaution.

There were initial reports that chickens were in the building, but the coop was a safe distance away from the fire outside of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

