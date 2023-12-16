Around the House NW
PBOT hopes to renew tax that funds ‘Fixing Our Streets’ program

By Drew Marine
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Pothole problems in Portland are getting much-needed attention this winter, thanks to a Portland Bureau of Transportation program that’s been around for years.

“It doesn’t make my street look great. When I have friends and family over, they look at that and it’s kind of a monstrosity,” Portlander Katie Thompson said.

It’s an uphill battle trying to drive on a part of Southwest 41st Avenue. If you don’t hit the grooves just right, massive potholes in the gravel road make driving over them extremely difficult.

Thompson has lived nearby for three years and said she just goes the long way around her neighborhood if she needs to get somewhere.

“People do figure it out though. I don’t know how they do it. I hear a lot of noise from the tires like screeching and stuff like that, but they eventually get up. I don’t know how they do it but I avoid it at all costs,” Thompson said.

PBOT had crews out in Southwest Portland Friday morning grading and graveling roads that desperately needed repairs like Southwest Arnold Street, where Carrie Perez has lived for about five years.

“Especially at the bottom of this road it gets so bouncy and it, you can kind of scrape even if you’re going slow,” Perez said. “Our neighbors actually have a group thread, and we were chatting about it. We were shocked when we saw them regraveling and repaving and so excited because it gets so dusty and so bumpy so we were super excited.”

The free service is made possible through the Fixing Our Streets program, which was a ballot measure first approved by Portland voters back in 2016. In 2020, voters renewed the 10-cent gas tax to fund this program that has not only filled potholes and gravel roads but has improved sidewalks and added new traffic signals in the last few years.

Commissioner Mingus Mapps hopes to propose the third phase of Fixing Our Streets to the city council in 2024 to get it on the May ballot.

As people who benefit from the program, both Thompson and Perez hope the tax is renewed, though Thompson wishes PBOT would pave the road instead so streets didn’t need to be fixed so often.

“It is nice seeing my tax dollars at work when they do come out to fix these things so yeah, I’d definitely keep voting for it,” Thompson said.

The proposal wouldn’t increase the 10-cent gas tax. It would stay as is. PBOT said if it is renewed, the tax would generate $70.5 million over four years. Fixing Our Streets DRAFT Proposal.

