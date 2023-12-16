Peacock Lane kicks off with free drinks, holiday lights

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Christmas is right around the corner and a sign of the season is now shining in Portland.

Friday evening marked the first night Peacock Lane welcomed foot traffic.

“This is the best place in the world to live,” said Steve Johnson, who has lived in a lane off Peacock Lane for 18 years. “Especially around this time of year, because it’s Christmas.”

Kimmy Medford, who experienced the lights for the first time Friday, called the lights, “beautiful. All of the people like, ‘wow! Look at that!’”

Homeowners believe the street has been around for around 100 years, and speculate the decorating began sometime in the mid 1900s.

During display hours, the road will be closed to vehicle traffic until Monday when cars will be allowed.

A hot cocoa and cider booth is located in the middle of the block, and will serve free beverages nightly through December 24 while supplies last.

Peacock Lane will be in the spirit of the season through the New Year.

