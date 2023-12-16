Police shoot and kill man in shooting in Josephine Co.

JOSEPHINE CO. (KPTV) - Police shot and killed Kelly Lynn Mason, 48, a suspect in a homicide investigation after a car chase in Josephine County on Friday.

Mason was pronounced dead on the scene after officers from multiple law enforcement agencies fired their weapons.

At least one law enforcement officer on the scene received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Oregon State Police, Grants Pass Police Department and Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office were searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation and located Mason in a vehicle near Grants Pass.

After being located, he fled from law enforcement who pursued him in a car chase that ended at Highway 199 and Allen Creek Road.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

