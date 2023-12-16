Yamhill County deputy charged with masturbating in patrol car

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged with 12 misdemeanor counts related to exposing his genitals and performing sexual acts in public, according to court documents.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 12, the Benton County district attorney’s office on Dec. 14 accused David Richard Mills, 36, of masturbating into a water bottle of another person, with the intent of that person unknowingly drinking it, and then posting video of the incident online for a financial benefit. That incident happened on Jan. 5, 2022, according to court documents.

Mills was also accused of masturbating in a public building and posting a video of it online the same day.

On April 2, 2023 Mills allegedly posted a picture of himself online while he was wearing his uniform with his penis exposed.

He also allegedly placed his exposed penis on a countertop in the sheriff’s office on Aug. 6, 2023.

In total, Mills was charged with: Official misconduct in the first degree, public indecency, official misconduct in the second degree (four counts), disorderly conduct in the second degree (three counts), public indecency, and abuse of venerated objects.

