Yamhill County deputy charged with masturbating in patrol car

Warning: Some details in this story are sexually explicit.
FILE: Yamhill County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle
FILE: Yamhill County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle(Yamhill County)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged with 12 misdemeanor counts related to exposing his genitals and performing sexual acts in public, according to court documents.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 12, the Benton County district attorney’s office on Dec. 14 accused David Richard Mills, 36, of masturbating into a water bottle of another person, with the intent of that person unknowingly drinking it, and then posting video of the incident online for a financial benefit. That incident happened on Jan. 5, 2022, according to court documents.

Mills was also accused of masturbating in a public building and posting a video of it online the same day.

On April 2, 2023 Mills allegedly posted a picture of himself online while he was wearing his uniform with his penis exposed.

He also allegedly placed his exposed penis on a countertop in the sheriff’s office on Aug. 6, 2023.

In total, Mills was charged with: Official misconduct in the first degree, public indecency, official misconduct in the second degree (four counts), disorderly conduct in the second degree (three counts), public indecency, and abuse of venerated objects.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

