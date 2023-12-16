Around the House NW
Youth correctional worker charged with sexual misconduct with inmate in Marion County

FILE - Prison bars
FILE - Prison bars(Action News 5)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:39 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old former employee with the Oregon Youth Authority is facing charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate in Marion County, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Emily Echtenkamp was indicted on Dec. 1 by a Marion County Grand Jury on five counts of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct, one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of initiating a false report.

According to the secret indictment, between Sept. 2021 and April 4, 2022, Echtenkamp had multiple sexual encounters with an inmate at MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility, where she worked. She is additionally accused of making a “false report” on May 11, 2022.

The incarcerated victim was not a minor when the alleged misconduct happened, according to the DA’s office. The DA also said Echtenkamp was no longer employed by the Oregon Youth Authority as of May 2022.

After the Dec. 1 indictment, an arrest warrant was issued for Echtenkamp and she turned herself into the Marion County Jail on Thursday. She was arraigned on Friday and the Marion County District Attorney’s Office requested Echtenkamp be held on $60,000 bail.  

Marion County Circuit Court Pro Tem Judge Matthew Tracey set bail at $20,000.



