Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

3 die in plane crash that caused brush fire, power outage near Independence

Three people died in an airplane crash near Independence on Saturday evening that started a fire and downed powerlines, police said.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:56 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE Ore. (KPTV) - Three people died in an airplane crash near Independence on Saturday evening that started a fire and downed powerlines, according to the Independence Police Department.

Just before 5 p.m., Polk County Fire District No.1 responded to a single-engine plane crash just north of Hoffman Road and James Street.

Police said the crash took out powerlines, causing a power outage, and started a small brush fire.

An airplane crash near Independence on Saturday evening started a fire and downed powerlines, according to the Independence Police Department.

As of 6:45 p.m., emergency crews were waiting for high-voltage lines to be de-energized by the power company before firefighters would be able to start fighting the fire.

Until the scene is accessible, crews will not have information about the plane or anyone inside, police said.

As of about 7:30 p.m., a spokesperson for Pacific Power said 375 customers were without power and they did not have an estimated time of restoration. They have crews on scene, but first responders have not yet allowed them to access the area.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police announced that three people died in the crash.

The Independence Police Department is investigating the crash along with the Federal Aviation Administration, and the agencies will provide an update once more information is available, they said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Lynn Mason was wanted for murder in Grants Pass when he was shot and killed by officers...
‘Extremely dangerous’ man wanted in Grants Pass for murder shot, killed by police
36-year-old David Richard Mills, a Yamhill County deputy, is charged with masturbating in his...
Yamhill County deputy charged with masturbating in patrol car
KPTV file image
3 missing from Vancouver found in Las Vegas hotel
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Portland police chase helicopter view
Portland police announce looser restrictions on starting car chases

Latest News

Police are looking for a Kia driver who was the victim of an attempted carjacking in southeast...
Police looking for attempted carjacking victim: Person was driving white Kia in SE Portland
Three people died in an airplane crash near Independence on Saturday evening that started a...
BREAKING UPDATE: 3 die in plane crash near Independence
Hundreds of Portlanders dressed in Santa-themed outfits for the downtown Stumptown SantaCon on...
Portlanders fill downtown with Christmas cheer for SantaCon
Beloved SE Portland bakery says they will stay open through Valentine’s Day
Beloved SE Portland bakery says they will stay open through Valentine’s Day