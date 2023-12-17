3 die in plane crash that caused brush fire, power outage near Independence

INDEPENDENCE Ore. (KPTV) - Three people died in an airplane crash near Independence on Saturday evening that started a fire and downed powerlines, according to the Independence Police Department.

Just before 5 p.m., Polk County Fire District No.1 responded to a single-engine plane crash just north of Hoffman Road and James Street.

Police said the crash took out powerlines, causing a power outage, and started a small brush fire.

As of 6:45 p.m., emergency crews were waiting for high-voltage lines to be de-energized by the power company before firefighters would be able to start fighting the fire.

Until the scene is accessible, crews will not have information about the plane or anyone inside, police said.

As of about 7:30 p.m., a spokesperson for Pacific Power said 375 customers were without power and they did not have an estimated time of restoration. They have crews on scene, but first responders have not yet allowed them to access the area.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police announced that three people died in the crash.

The Independence Police Department is investigating the crash along with the Federal Aviation Administration, and the agencies will provide an update once more information is available, they said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

