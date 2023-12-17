Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Arizona authorities said five children died after a fire broke out at a home Saturday evening.

Bullhead City officials said the fire was called in around 5 p.m. at a home located close to the Colorado River.

Officials said the five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2 years old.

A police spokesperson said no adults were in the home at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the fire is underway, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airplane crash near Independence causes brush fire, power outage
3 die in plane crash that caused brush fire, power outage near Independence
Kelly Lynn Mason was wanted for murder in Grants Pass when he was shot and killed by officers...
‘Extremely dangerous’ man wanted in Grants Pass for murder shot, killed by police
36-year-old David Richard Mills, a Yamhill County deputy, is charged with masturbating in his...
Yamhill County deputy charged with masturbating in patrol car
KPTV file image
3 missing from Vancouver found in Las Vegas hotel
FILE - Prison bars
Youth correctional worker charged with sexual misconduct with inmate in Marion County

Latest News

A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Storm drenches Florida and South Carolina while heading up East Coast
A massive storm is expected to bring wind gusts and heavy rain across Florida affecting...
Storm preps: Massive storm system threatening millions
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Powerful storm slams East Coast bringing floods and winds
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza