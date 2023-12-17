Around the House NW
Airplane crash near Independence causes brush fire, power outage(FOX 12 Viewer)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:56 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
INDEPENDENCE Ore. (KPTV) - An airplane crash near Independence on Saturday evening started a fire and downed powerlines, according to the Independence Police Department.

Just before 5 p.m., Polk County Fire District No.1 responded to Hoffman Road and James Street on reports of a plane crash.

Police said the crash took out powerlines, causing a power outage, and started a small brush fire.

As of 6:45 p.m., emergency crews were waiting for high-voltage lines to be de-energized by the power company before firefighters would be able to start fighting the fire.

Until the scene is accessible, crews will not have information about the plane or anyone inside, police said.

The Independence Police Department is investigating the crash along with the Federal Aviation Administration, and the agencies will provide an update once more information is available, they said.

A FOX 12 crew is on their way to the scene. This story will be updated when more information is available.

