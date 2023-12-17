Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree. (Credit: @madelinewhite5/Magic Carpet Cleaning/TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:31 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Gray News) - A family got an early Christmas surprise when they found a baby owl living in their Christmas tree.

In a video posted on TikTok, Madeline Hill White said her mom completely decorated the family’s Christmas tree and then went four days without realizing that an owl was living in it.

The owl was gently removed from the tree and released in a wooded area nearby.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Lynn Mason was wanted for murder in Grants Pass when he was shot and killed by officers...
‘Extremely dangerous’ man wanted in Grants Pass for murder shot, killed by police
Airplane crash near Independence causes brush fire, power outage
3 die in plane crash that caused brush fire, power outage near Independence
36-year-old David Richard Mills, a Yamhill County deputy, is charged with masturbating in his...
Yamhill County deputy charged with masturbating in patrol car
KPTV file image
3 missing from Vancouver found in Las Vegas hotel
FILE - Prison bars
Youth correctional worker charged with sexual misconduct with inmate in Marion County

Latest News

An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree.
Owl found living in family's Christmas tree
The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom announces birth of African elephant calf
Tens of thousands of people visit Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights every year.
Holiday light display raises nearly $900,000 for charity
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel presses ahead in Gaza as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct