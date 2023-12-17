Beloved SE Portland bakery says they will stay open through Valentine’s Day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There’s good news for people with a sweet tooth.

In September, JaCiva’s Bakery on Southeast Hawthorne announced they had to call it quits after serving Portland for nearly 37 years. After the announcement though, customers came out in droves to get one last cake, cookie or box of chocolates.

The immediate outpouring of support allowed them to decide to stay open through Valentine’s Day.

But they still intend to sell the bakery.

“It really means a lot to us, and we want to like, love everybody right back,” Manager Laura Boscole said. “We also have a lot of people that don’t realize we’re still open. We really want to spread that news so they know they do still have an opportunity to come and get what they love.”

She has hopes they’ll be able to sell the building to another baker and pass on some of JaCiva’s iconic recipes.

“I’m going to offer up some formulas so that possibly they can continue giving the community the things that they love. I want success for whoever comes to take over,” Boscole said.

In the meantime, they will be posting updates on their social media.

