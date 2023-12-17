Breezier Sunday, but still dry and sunny

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We scored a beautiful Saturday! Our high temperatures didn’t get as warm as we were expecting, but most of us in the metro area got to about 50 degrees. While it was totally calm west side, it was still quite breezy around the mouth of the Gorge, with wind gusts in the 60s around Corbett.

Low temperatures will be cool overnight, with west metro and central valley locations getting below freezing. Breezier conditions closer to the Gorge will keep the east side a bit warmer.

The east wind will become a bit more widespread again Sunday, but we’re anticipating another mostly sunny day with thin, high clouds. Wind-sheltered spots in the central/south Willamette Valley along with the east end of the Gorge are already seeing some dense fog and visibility down to about a quarter mile (around Corvallis and to the south). There is a dense fog advisory in effect for the central and south valley until noon tomorrow.

Light showers will start to work their way in from the south on Monday, but rain totals will be very light. Showers will linger through about midday on Tuesday and then taper off. We’re back to dry weather Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 50s. A shortwave trough will bring us a shower or two Friday into Saturday morning, but the rest of next weekend is also trending dry.

