Dry to finish the weekend, showers return tomorrow

Dry today, showers tomorrow
Dry today, showers tomorrow(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:24 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We’re starting today similar to yesterday, just a few slight differences. There is a mix of some areas warmer and some cooler than yesterday. Warmer areas are mainly along the coast and in Salem. As expected, there are areas of fog this morning with mainly clear skies. Highs today will be similar to yesterday in the low to mid-50s, however, there will be an increase in cloud cover as the next system approaches from the southwest. Low temperatures will warm as this system passes and be in the mid to upper 30s for a bit, then even warmer in the low 40s through the week.

Showers will begin tomorrow by midday and continue through Tuesday midday. Wednesday and Thursday will be repeats of this weekend, low to mid-50s with areas of morning fog and mostly sunny. As we head into next weekend, the next center of low pressure moves across the PacNW, bringing more seasonable temperatures in the upper 40s and our next chance for showers.

